The Bank of Zambia has with immediate effect appointed Rekha Mhango as Deputy Governor-Administration taking over from Dr. Tukiya Kankasa Mabula who retired on 15 December.

Ms. Mhango is a seasoned human resource practitioner having served in executive capacities at Zambia Telecommunications Company Limited and Ecobank Zambia.

Before this appointment she served in the Human Resource Directorate as Director at the central bank for close to 7 years.

Ms. Mhango holds two bachelors degrees namely of Laws from University of Lusaka and Public Administration from University of Zambia.

She holds a Master of Science in Human Resource Management from National University of Singapore.

Ms. Mhango’s appointment is the second appointment this year at Deputy Governor level after the appointment of Dr. Francis Chipimo as Deputy Governor Operations.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]