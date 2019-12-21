By Isaac Mwanza

Chris Zimba deserves my heartfelt congratulations for his appointment as President Edgar Lungu’s Special Advisor for Politics to replace comrade Kaizer Zulu who has run his race. Of course Mr. Zulu’s race was not without drama but he is merely human with emotions but he certainly was a player who did the job his boss needed.

Chris’s academic excellence is well known to all just like his open-mindedness is also well known. At a time of his appointment, Chris remained a Strategic thinker and planner for the Constitution Reform and Education Coalition (CRECO), for which he was partly responsible for conceptualizing.

As usual, people are trying as much to dig his previous articles, written at different times including when he was Advisor to Chishimba Kambwili.

When appointing Chris Zumani Zimba to replace Kaizer Zulu, the President knew everything about him. The Security Services did a background check and provided the President with all necessary information, including his views.

The fact that President Lungu appointed Chris Zumani Zimba shows how the President will not just pick on a person because that person agreed with his views on everything. The President’s choice of Chris Zimba is actually what a Zambian President needs for an advisor: someone with an open-mind and with loyalty to one’s country and Government.

So those previous negative views which Chris Zimba has had could have been the strength of his appointment. It could be the President saying: “come and tell me in my face and the choice will be mine.”

The duty of the Political Advisor is to read the politics and advise the President and not the public. The President can either reject his views or take some or modify them altogether. His responsibilities are partly outlined in what President Lungu said to him during the swearing in.

So Chris Zimba is what exactly the President needs. He won’t be doing media interviews. That is not his baby. He has no obligation to do any media interviews as to whether he shares same views or not. His duty is to disseminate his views to the President and only to those the President may want those views known. The President does not need a YES Bwana for an Advisor or someone who share the same views as his otherwise they would be nothing to advise the President if the Advisor and the President share the same views.

So President Lungu has made a right choice. Not that Kaizer was not the right choice. He was. What killed Kaizer is the personal public performance. When it came to work, I have no doubt, he could have served the President very well, no wonder he was not easily replaced.

So the lesson for the new Political Advisor is to learn also from Kaizer on how best to serve the President and what pitfalls to avoid. Being around the President is a highest honour but also maintaining a good public image of yourself is necessary.

Your life must not come to an end when u political advisor. In fact, you need to socialise and get to places, even usual places, as Kaizer used to where u will assemble your political views from.

As Political Advisor, you must understand the grassroots politics and views. These views are found anywhere: bars, churches, funerals, etc. Kaizer could have gone to get those views and he was right to do so.

But most importantly, the political advisor must do his political work in the background for his boss. And do it to the satisfaction of the boss.

As Political Advisor, Chris should quickly devise a strategy that will bring back on board the minds of many youths who spend time complaining in WhatsApp groups to become allies for the President and to himself on his political journey.

Leave no one behind, listen to the views of these youths and let the President know so that all heads are put together to find solutions of embracing everyone

Finally, I wish Kaizer Zulu well in his deployment. If people don’t talk about you, then know you are not really a factor. Mr Zulu must remain happy happy that people did his part while being around the Presidency.

