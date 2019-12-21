Raphael Nakacinda, says the Courts decision to declare Dr. Nevers Mumba as MMD President as an assault to Zambia’s democracy.

Mr. Nakacinda, the MMD nominated Member of Parliament has challenged the Court to do the right thing in the opposition Movement for Multi-Party Democracy (MMD) leadership legibility case if Democracy is to be in force.

Speaking during a Media Briefing, Mr. Nakacinda says the Court through Judge Newa erred to give the MMD to Dr. Mumba from the Mutati team as Dr. Mumba was no longer President according to the Party Constitution.

He has wondered whether the country now should ignore the laid down legal issues and follow what suits certain individuals.

He says “it is a taboo” for the Court to grant Presidency to Dr. Mumba and wondered which Term the clergyman was running when his term of Presidency should have come to an end in 2016.

Mr. Nakacinda, in insisting that he is still National Secretary for the opposition Movement for Multi Party Democracy, says the Court should have ruled that the Party goes for an election instead of granting Presidency to a person whose mandate expired in 2016.

Mr. Nakacinda revealed that he has appealed against the ruling and that the matter is before the Court as he is convinced that the Court will rule favourably in his favour.

Mr. Nakacinda has charged that Dr. Mumba has been imposed on party members against their will.

He has since vowed to fight for the party against what he termed as illegalities that are only meant to destroy the party.

Meanwhile, Mr. Nakacinda has revealed that land has been identified where the MMD will build its secretariat and a Museum where people from within and around the world would learn of democracy of Zambia from.

He says the MMD being the mother of Democracy has a lot to tell the world and wondered why the confusion being brought by people he claimed were only interested in enriching themselves instead of the people.

On 5th November 2019, the Lusaka High Court ruled that Dr. Mumba was duly elected as MMD President thereby nullifying the election of Felix Mutati.

