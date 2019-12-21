Newly appointed State House Special Assistant for Politics Chris Zimba has deleted his Facebook page after several of his old posts in which he blatantly attacked President Edgar Lungu went viral.

Soon after his appointment and swearing-in, Mr. Zimba’s old Facebook post mostly against President Lungu’s leadership style emerged on social media.

And a few hours ago, Mr Zimba’s page on Facebook disappeared in what appears to be an effort to hide some of his anti-Lungu posts.

Meanwhile, Human rights Activist Laura Miti says Mr. Zimba’s decision to delete his Facebook page is a bad sign.

“Chris Zumani Zimba, the new Political Advisor to President Lungu, has deleted his Facebook Account. It contained scathing criticism of the President and presidency.”

“That is worrying because his analysis was largely on point. Does trying to erase the memory of his prior views mean that Mr Zimba intends, like Antonio Mwanza and Dora Siliya before him, to unsay all he said before. To be come fully PF is all its mindlessness,” Ms. Miti said.

“That will be sad and of absolutely no use to the President. What the president needs is some honest analysis of the state of the nation. That seems to be in critical short supply around him. Another advisor to tell him humble is the way would be disastrous.”

And former State House Spokesman Dickson Jere says Mr Zimba’s situation is a good reminder on the need to have sober analysis on social media.

“Before you post anything on social media always think twice – some of these things come back to haunt you in future,” Mr Jere said.

“Rule 1 is never personalise debates. Differ with ideas in a manner that does not show disrespect to someone. Nothing wrong to harbour different opinions on matters of national interest,” he stressed.

He added, “Rule number 2-always refer to Rule 1 and don’t call people names such as “corrupt” or “tribalist” or “immoral” without any iota of evidence. You may find yourself working with them in future.”

