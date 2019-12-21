Zesco United returned to winning ways on Saturdayk with an effortless home win over Kabwe Youth Soccer Academy at Levy Mwanawsasa Stadium in Ndola.

The victory comes after consecutive defeats to TP Mazmebe in the CAF Champions League on December 7 at the same venue and away Nkana on December 14.

A brace from Winstone Kalengo with a 10th minute header and 29th minute tap-in kept the defending champions at the summit of the FAZ Super Division log.

His goals came thanks from two great assists from his fellow senior player Jesse Were who supplied the first from a corner and the second with a cheeky cross after he drew three players away from Kalengo but who was also marked like a bandit.

Zesco could have run away with more goals but wasted further chances especially with Were ‘s 37th minute effort coming off the post.

Zesco cemented their win deep into the 90th minute when Quadri Kola, who had knocked on KYSA ‘s door all afternoon nodded in Kosuke Nakamachi’s curler just three minutes after the Japanese midfielder had replaced Kalengo in the 86th minute.

However, Zesco stay neck-to-neck with second plced Napsa Stars tied on 31 poibts who beat Lumwana Radiants 2-1 at Woodlands Stadium in Lusaka.

Collins Sikombe and Bornwell Mwape were on target for Napsa in the 7th and 23rd minutes respectively.

Siame Musonda netted Lumwana’s consolation goal in the 71st minute.

