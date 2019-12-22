The Constitution Reform and Education Coalition (CRECO) has counseled newly appointed Advisor to President Lungu to serve the Presidency with humility.

In a press statement issued by CRECO Chairman, Hyde Haguta, the coalition has said the appointment of Mr. Zimba, who has been a key figure in the Coalition, reflects the President’s mission to identify and youths across the political divide as this is good for the development of our democracy and country.

“We are delighted and inspired that President Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu has appointed not only one of us from our organisation, but also a young man in the name of Dr Chris Zumani Zimba, an indication that President Lungu believes in the development of youths in this country,” said Haguta

The Consorti said it believes President Lungu appreciates the role young men and women play in the development of this country.

“We are left with no aorta of doubt that president Lungu indeed means well not only for the youths of this country, but for the country’s as a whole because the youths are the leaders of today and tomorrow,” said Haguta who is also MISA Zambia Vice Chairman.

CRECO has advised Dr Zimba that the office he has taken up is an extremely important one and that detractors will throw on his way all sorts of attention swaying comments to make him fail.

“To your comrade Dr Zimba, we implore you to be focused, embrace good advice when necessary, and be focused. Everything that you do will always be linked to the President. There will be people who from the day you were sworn in yesterday will be looking for your downfall,” said Haguta.

Mr. Haguta said people will plot evil against him and even intrude in his personal life just to weaken his emotional stability and cause him mistakes but that they will also fabricate anything about him to detract his attention from national assignment so that he could fail, and blame the President.

“Be focused and strong. Your appointment is envied by everyone, and resist the temptation of falling into their subtle actions. Serve the Presidency with humility,” said Haguta.

[Read 88 times, 88 reads today]