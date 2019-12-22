Police in Lusaka have launched a manhunt for a Chibolya man who is alleged to have murdered his wife.

Police Spokesperson Esther Katongo has confirmed the development that they received a report of suspected murder which occurred between 21st December, 2019 around 23:00 hours and 22nd December, 2019 around 06:00 hours in Chibolya.

Ms Katongo narrated that Matildah Daka aged 34 of the same area was allegedly murdered by her husband Lameck Jere aged 36.

“Police rushed to the scene where they found the deceased lying lifeless on a mattress facing upwards. The body had a deep cut on the upper lip where she was bleeding profusely and whitish foam running from her mouth,” she disclosed.

“The suspect is alleged to have beaten the victim after a misunderstanding. The suspect is on the ran while the body has been taken to UTH mortuary awaiting postmortem.”

The Police Spokesperson said a docket has been opened and a manhunt launched.

