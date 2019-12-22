Red Arrows early season momentum has continued to lose stream and now face the strong prospect of dropping outside the top four for the first time this season as their continental suffer a dent.

After flirting in the top two in the opening two months of the season, the 2004 FAZ Super Division champions form has continued to plummet since Nkana beat them 3-0 away in Kitwe on October 30 in a game that ended also their unbeaten start to the 2019/20 season.

On Saturday ,Arrows lost 1-0 at home to Buildcon at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka to suffer their four defeat in their last six matches.

In that period, Arrows have collected just four points with a 1-0 home win over Nkwazi on November 23 the only highlight of that period.

Arrows drop from third to fourth on 25 points after the loss and might fall to fifth on Sunday should Nkana, who currently occupy that position on 24 points, beat or draw against Power Dynamos away in the Kitwe derby today.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]