Police in Livingstone on Saturday arrested Human rights defender and artist Pilato and charged him with unlawful assembly.

And Human rights activists Lauta Miti and Bornwell Mwewa have also been detained by Police after they travelled to Livingstone to negotiate Pilato’s release.

Pilato was addressing scores of youths at a Church in Livingstone’s Libuyu township at a meeting dubbed Youth Insaka.

Police stormed the meeting and picked him up and later charged with unlawful assembly.

In a Facebook post shortly before he was arrested, Pilato said police had allowed the group to continue with the Youth Insaka but that someone called the police officers to tell them that he was performing.

The Youth Insaka is part of the Be Heard Zambia, an initiative sponsored by ActionAid Zambia.

“I have been picked up again by the police but this time they came with cadres. The officers have been instructed to charge me with unlawful assembly. They are now taking me to the Livingstone central Police,” Pilato wrote.

In his message during the meeting, Pilato said leaders must be transparent in the way they manage public resources and must be accountable to the people who collectively own these resources.

And fellow activists Laura Miti and Bornwell Mwewa travelled to help with the release of Pilato and arrived in the night.

They were also immediately arrested and detained and all spent the night in the Police Cells.

