The Christian Churches Monitoring Group has written to the Ministry of Home Affairs requesting information and clarification on the mobile issuance of National Registration Cards and is yet to receive a response.

The CCMG is concerned with reports of mobile issuance of National Registration Cards exercises currently taking place in some parts of Eastern, Northern, Luapula, North-Western and Muchinga Provinces.

It says it has monitored the situation since the first allegations were made and have, through its monitors, confirmed that mobile issuance of NRC cards is underway in these provinces.

In a statement signed by Fr. Cleophas Lungu, the CCMG Steering Committee Chairperson, Father Emmanuel Chikoya of CCZ and Steering Committee member and Fr. Emmanuel Mumba of the JCTR and CCMG Steering Committee Member the Ministry of Home Affairs confirmed that they have been conducting mobile NRC issuance in selected districts of the said provinces, through the district registration offices.

The CCMG believes that the mobile issuance of NRCs is an important part of the electoral process and a critical exercise for enhancing democratic participation.

It said therefore that transparency, consultation and public awareness around the effort to promote high participation nationwide remain critical.

The CCMG said failure for the mobile NRC issuance exercise to provide equal opportunity for all Zambians to obtain an NRC risk undermining their ability and fundamental right to engage in political and electoral processes, including voter registration.

It has demanded that the Ministry release to stakeholders and the general public all the information about mobile issuance of NRCs, including the deployment schedule, Ministry’s plans for the extension of the exercise to all provinces, and the Ministry’s intended stakeholder consultations on the issue.

Further, CCMG has demanded that the Ministry immediately halts the process until such a time when there is a clear roadmap or deployment schedule, adequate publicity, publicly available targeted populations, and engagement with stakeholders.

The CCMG noted that the Ministry of Home Affairs through the Department of National Registration, Passports and Citizenship is currently implementing mobile NRC issuance without the consultation or notification of stakeholders or the public.

This is in direct contravention of the Ministry of Home Affairs’ duty to serve the public, provide and maintain internal security and promote sustainable socio-economic development for the people of Zambia.

