The Young African Leaders Initiative is saddened by the arrest of Laura Miti, Pilato and their colleagues and has called on Law Enforcement Agencies to ensure the due process of the law is followed in dealing with the matter.

YALI President Andrew Ntewewe said he has learnt that the arrest is on the basis of the Public Order Act a colonial, archaic and undemocratic piece of legislation which requires an appeal.

Mr Ntewewe has however that Civil Society Organisations and Activists, the arrested inclusive have called them names for advocating for the national processes aimed at repealing the Public Order Act 1955 and enhancing the Bill of rights through the referendum in 2016.

“Our involvement and effective participation at the National Dialogue Forum, National Democratic Summit, submissions at the various Parliamentary committees is not a sign of weakness or being surrogates or sellouts of PF; its about putting national interest above personal, partisan egoistic interests. We have preferred to prioritize a national agenda as opposed to narrow, short sighted political expediency”, he said.

Mr Ntewewe said sadly, the CSOs have been absconding these processes to repeal some of these draconian pieces of legislation in preference for antagonism and political partisan expediency.

“If we had for of once put national interest first, the Bill of rights would have been expanded in 2016 through a referendum. Our people’s right of assembly, freedom of expression and movement would have been enhanced and guaranteed”, he added.

Mr Ntewewe said if all members of civil society had in earnest, participated effectively in the National Dialogue Forum, today the Public Order Act 1955, would have been repealed and replaced with a better, more democratic and humane piece of legislation.

He said the arrest of Pilato and three others is a lesson to all Zambians to put national interest first and ensure that they participate effectively in national processes to enhance democracy and human rights.

“For as long as the current legal framework is not strengthened to promote democracy and human rights, incidences of this nature will be the order of the day! It must also be borne in mind, that these laws cannot be fortified by the governing party alone, it requires conceited efforts by all of us! Currently, there is political will for this to be done”, Mr Ntewewe said.

“Finally, on a sad note for now, we painfully have to state that our colleagues have made this bed, so please sleep in it! Reflect deeply for the greater good of our country and the future of our children and children’s children”, he said.

