Zambia and Nkwazi striker Emmanuel Chabula has been advised against rushing into making a move abroad.

Chabula’s former coach at Kitwe United Stephen “Barnes” Mwansa said the player should stay at Nkwazi for the remainder of the current season.

The striker has been linked with move to a named South African club.

‘As a parent and coach to Emmanuel, my advice is that let him play more for Nkwazi. My advice to the young boy is that it s too early for him to make a move. Let him stick around and finish the season at Nkwazi,’ Mwansa said.

Chabula has enjoyed good form this year that seen him win the COSAFA Cup with Chipolopolo.

He is currently Chipolopolo’s top scorer in 2019 with six goals.

The former Chingalika forward also scored crucial goals that propelled Zambia to the 2020 CHAN qualification.

‘Maybe he can try to go out next season. Let him gain more experience, you when go out there sometimes it is tough,’ Mwansa said.

‘Look at the players who recently went out like Lazarus Kambole and Austin Muwowo they are good players but have found it tough abroad,’ Mwansa said.

Chabula joined Nkwazi in 2018 after a lengthy stint at Kitwe United.

