The government has challenged members of the public to take center stage in the prevention and fight against cholera, in the wake of the rainy season.

Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary in Charge of Technical Services Kennedy Malama, says key results to be derived from cholera prevention, preparedness and response, depends on concerted efforts from all stakeholders, community members inclusive.

He has indicated that the Ministry alone cannot ensure the eradication of cholera, without full participation from members of the public, who are the key stakeholders.

ZANIS reports that the Permanent Secretary also revealed that measures have been put in place, to ensure that cholera is prevented from any possible outbreak.

And Dr. Malama has added that the ministry will ensure that relevant stakeholders are involved in the process, to ensure that a collective and multi sectoral approach is undertaken.

The Permanent Secretary noted that cholera is not a health issue but a social economic development issue that has to be looked into by all sectors of development.

Dr Malama has since sent out a stern reminder to members of the general public to ensure that there is food safety, proper sanitation as well as availability of clean and safe water, if cholera is to be prevented.

The timely reminder from the Ministry of Health comes in the wake of the rainy season, when the country experiences severe outbreaks of diseases such as cholera, due to poor sanitary conditions.

