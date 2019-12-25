Energy Minister Mathew Nkhuwa says Maamba Collieries is now feeding 135 megawatts of power into the national grid.

Mr Nkhuwa said one of the two generators that had broken down at the 300 MW coal-fired power plant has been repaired with the second one expected to be fixed in the first week of January 2020.

He said this has reduced the power deficit from 810 megawatts to 675 megawatts.

Meanwhile Mr Nkhuwa said Zambia has continued to receive electricity from Eskom South Africa.

He said Eskom was unable to give the 300 megawatts of power as agreed due to power deficit in that country and will continue giving power until the money paid to them is exhausted.

Maamba Collieries in October said it needed ZESCO to clear outstanding debts owed to the company so it could maintain efficient operations at its 300 MW coal-fired power plant.

It said due to a continued shortfall in monthly payments of its power bills by ZESCO, the company had not been able to keep up a robust maintenance programme at its modern eco-friendly thermal power plant which has been contributing significantly to the energy balance of the country.

