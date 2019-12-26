MISA Zambia welcomes the appointment of Chris Zumani Zimba as Special Assistant to the President for Political Affairs.

MISA Zambia Chairperson Hellen Mwale observes that Zimba brings a wealth of experience in Political Science, Research from both the government and the NGO sector.

Mwale said the new Special Assistant to the President for Political Affairs has experience in Foreign Policy analysis adding that her organization believes that the appointment together with his expertise will go a long way in developing and enhancing good policy analysis and ultimately good governance.

Mwale has since commended President Lungu for the appointment saying it is timely and wealth commending.

Chris Zimba replaces Kaizer Zulu as Special Assistant to the President for Political Affairs.

