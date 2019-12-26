Patriotic Front (PF) Founding Member Edwin Lifwekelo has said that the Party is extremely shocked by what they described as a staged and malicious reporting to the Anti-Corruption Commission of Nkoloma Ward Councillor and President Edgar Lungu’s Daughter, Ms. Tasila Lungu, by Lt Col. Panji Kaunda.
In a statement released to the media, Mr. Lifwekelo said that the party is aware that Lt. Col Kaunda has resolved to fight President Lungu because he feels sidelined.
There are reports that Lt. Col Kaunda, who is the first born son of first republican President, Kenneth Kaunda, reported the shielding of Edgar Lungu’s daughter, Tasila, over the alleged fencing of gazetted Forest Number 70 by Lands minister Jean Kapata and her permanent secretary Ndashe Yumba to the ACC.
According to the letter dated December 17, 2019, addressed to the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) Director-General and filed with the Commission’s offices in Chipata, the allegations are that approximately 3 790 hectares of Forest P70, also known as Chimutengo Forest in Sinda District, was being fenced off by a private farm allegedly owned by Miss Tasila Lungu, and gates had been erected at the entrances of both the private land and the main gate of the forest,
Col Panji stated that efforts to get Lands and Environmental Protection Minister Kapata and her Permanent Secretary Yumba to act on the matter had proved futile, despite meeting and formally complaining to them.
Col Panji said all the possible avenues to get clarification on the matter had been unsuccessful, hence the decision to write to the Commission.
“It is an offence for anyone to enter a forest without authority or permit according to the forestry act, and that anyone found breaking this law is bound to be punished,” Col Panji stated. “The fence did not come up overnight it took months to finish and everyone who has driven past the forest including the local community should have seen it, including the officers from the forestry department.”
Col Panji wondered why the project was allowed to continue to its completion when no authority was given.
Below if PF’s Lufwekelo full response on the matter
PRESS STATEMENT FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Wednesday, 25th December 2019
PANJI’S STAGED REPORTING OF MS TASILA LUNGU TO ACC: WE KNOW ALL ABOUT HIS DARK CORNER MEETINGS WITH THE OPPOSITION – HE MUST DO THE HONOURABLE THING AND LEAVE THE PARTY AS OPPOSED TO MASQUERADING AS PF
By Edwin Lifwekelo
From the outset it is important to establish that we would like to hold Lt. Col. Panji Kaunda in high esteem, as we acknowledge his contribution to the Patriotic Front (PF).
Lt. Col Kaunda is former President Dr. Kenneth Kaunda’s first born son, and it’s common sense that he has not lived up to the expected standards of how a responsible son should take care of his father and family. Lt. Col Kaunda knows too well the extent to which President Edgar Lungu has taken care of the old man and the Kaunda family at large. But we are aware that Lt. Col Kaunda has resolved to fight President Lungu because he feels sidelined despite all that he is doing for the Kaunda family.
This is particularly why we are extremely shocked by the staged and malicious “reporting” to the ACC of Nkoloma Ward Councillor Ms. Tasila Lungu by Lt Col. Kaunda.
What we find even more outrageous, is the betrayal not only to the Patriotic Front and the majority of Zambians, but more significantly Panji’s treachery to President Edgar Chagwa Lungu and the first family.
We are at pains to engage him in this manner, also because of the immense respect we hold for his father and Zambia’s founding President Kenneth David Kaunda, who surely does not deserve any stress from an inconsiderate son.
Panji Kaunda knows how it is to be betrayed. He knows fully well the witchhunt that saw his father being falsely accused and detained on trumped up charges on that fateful Christmas day of 1997.
And now twenty two years later, Panji wants to use the Christmas season to launch an un-substantiated witch-hunt on a member of the first family. This is supposed to be the season of “Peace on Earth and Goodwill to all men”; but Panji has no good will for His Excellency President Edgar Chagwa Lungu and Patriotic Front. What he has is ill-will and Judas mischief.
The malice, ill-will and ridiculous persecution of Ms Lungu is a manifestation of Panji Kaunda’s sour grapes against a man who has gone out of his way to take care of his old man.
Nothing under the sun is hidden. We already know that Panji Kaunda is in an unholy alliance with Hakainde Hichilema on one hand to mobilise for UPND in Eastern Province while at the same time working with former Roan Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili and using a named Lusaka-based self-acclaimed “media guru”. We have all details of their meetings and schemes. He has been planted to fight PF from within and when time is “ripe”, he will jump ship to join UPND.
We challenge Lt Col. (Rtd) Panji Kaunda to do the honourable thing and leave the Party as opposed to masquerading as PF, when he and a few other sour grapes are bitter against President Lungu.
Given the integrity of his father’s legacy, and the goodwill and integrity of President Edgar Lungu and the First Family, Panji should be the last person to play dirty.
Edwin Lifwekelo
Founding Patriotic Secretary General & Former UPND Deputy Spokesperson
who’s fighting for attention between these former that …and former that??
Everybody line up please- it looks like 2020/21 will be all about d0g eat d0g!!
Ba PF, you are now becoming a laughing stock and its really very sad.
On one hand, each time corrupt cases are highlighted, your own defense is always that someone reports to ACC with evidence.
This time, you are eating your own s.h.iit, because Panji has found the courage to report you to that ACC, so why are you crying foul?
Why should a government institution like Police, have their post named after ESTER LUNGU?
Just lock up that TASILA lady.
So PF helps people to shut them up? You are suppressors guys! How is that you show ignorance on things that PF is doing but so much knowledge on other people’s meetings and movements? What a dissonance! It’s what crooks do when they can’t beat facts; beat up their chest, scream loud, hit the table but leave facts unattended to.
This Tasila seems to be involved in a lot of unsavoury activities. She is truly her father’s child. But surely of all things one can inherit from a parent, she inherited bukabolala?
Anyway let them enjoy the fruits that they have not laboured.
ACC must show what it stands for and investigate the matter professionally. The only thing that saves individuals from accountability/prosecution before the law in Africa is the blood that runs in their veins and their long coil of money. As long as they have that, they will keep a broad smile like in the picture above.
You are right. It was stupid to report her to a corrupt toothless organisation like the ACC. Next time take matters in your own hands and baptise her with slaps and effect citizens arrest
When they give land to foreigners no one complains but the same land given to a fellow zambian it be comes an issue tracks and tracks of land given to foreigners is not something to talk about.
Zimbabweans have had it better in Zambia than Zambians in their own land .
Reading this statement, I was hoping I would find evidence to the contrary. May be I have missed it. Who has fenced the forestry and is it legal?
Why is Lifwekelo not addressing the issue of the fencing of the land. He keeps talking about him being a Son to President Kaunda??
Lifwekelo is totally groping in the dark. Shouldn’t Col Panji not report the matter just because u know KK? Come on Lifwekelo; u are not yet brain dead . U can do better than this. In any case, it is Tasila or her lawyers to respond and NOT yourself. Chipante pante for sure.
As Deputy Minister of Local Govt Col. Panji Kaunda tried to correct the so many wrongs that PF councilors had committed in the alienation of land. The moment he was removed even those that surrendered tens of plots that were illegally acquired got them back. The PF can listen to the voice of reason. They’ll remember Panji one day
Chifwekelo, knows P.F are EXTREMELY DESPERATE to cling on to power & avoid LONG prison sentences, so they will be throwing a LOT of Taxpayers cash U$D at @rs3 lickers, belly cadres, & the lot to keep them in power & Chifwekelo needs the Cash to buy lifesaving medicines to perpetuate his very sad life of a human tick, who cannot get a proper job, or start a job to generate income to sustain himself, so I DO UNDERSTAND FOR CHIFWEKELO, ITS A MATTER OF LIFE & DEATH, therefore despite us knowing Chifwekelo DOES NOT believe what he’s saying supporting [email protected] & Princess [email protected]!la Mukula -I, Chifwekelo deserves more sympathy than hate!