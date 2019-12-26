The Samuel Matete Athletics Academy of Kitwe has received a donation of sports kit from US based business executive David Long.

The donation of kit comprising of shirts, shorts and sports shoes was facilitated by former runner Reuben Silwimba, who is based in the US.

Silwimba on Tuesday handed over the kit to Samuel Matete, the academy owner and coach, during a ceremony at Kitwe Playing Fields.

“I have a friend David Long in USA who has been very helpful to us. I asked him to support the kids at the Samuel Matete Academy so he bought pairs of shoes and the uniform which have delivered here,” Silwimba said.

“I appreciate the works Big Sam (Matete) is doing for the kids here. This is just the beginning more will come,” he said.

Matete, the 1996 Olympics Silver-medallist, is cheered by the donation to the academy that host slightly over 20 teenagers.

“This is a wonderful Christmas present. We are very excited and the kids are happy and looking forward to competing in the 2020 season,” Matete said.

“Our very own Reuben Silwimba has done a good by remembering where he is coming from. He has brought all this equipment for our academy,” he added.

And some young athletes interviewed expressed their excitement.

“We are just happy because we have never received things like this. Some of us have been running barefooted,” said 17-year-old Ruth Mutale – who finished seventh in the 2019 National Championships.

Matete established the academy three years ago.

