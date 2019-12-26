ZCCM Investment Holdings plans to open a company that will supervise the mining of gold across the country.

ZCCM IH Chief Executive Officer Mabvuto Chipata says the move will ensure the country benefits from gold deposits dotted in over 21 districts, so far identified.

Addressing the media in Lusaka, Mr. Chipata also revealed that ZCCM IH will also partner with another company in gold processing, in which 45-million Kwacha is being injected in the setting up of a processing plant in Rufunsa.

He also revealed that the mining conglomerate has undertaken initial exploration works in Mwinilunga’s Kasenseli area and results of the soil and rock samples will be ready in 15 days.

He said the exploration works will continue at Kasenseli with preparatory works to start mining within the first quarter of next year.

Mr. Chipata also noted that the investments company will be setting up buying points for gold from small-scale miners after their formalization which is underway as part of curbing smuggling.

He said ZCCM IH has also procured an artisanal gold washing plant and a smelting kit worth one million Kwacha meant to improve production as part of building capacity among small scale producers, whom it will buy gold from.

And the same briefing Ministry of Mines Permanent Secretary Barnaby Mulenga said government has put in place security measures at various sites with gold deposits.

These include Mumbwa, Kasenseli, Rufunsa and Luano among others while arrangements for formal operations are being put in place.

Mr. Mulenga said government has declared gold a strategic mineral in order to provide a well-coordinated mechanism of exploiting the resource.

Mr. Mulenga has since appealed to Zambians to take interest in investing in gold mines.

