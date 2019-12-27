The Energy regulation Board (ERB) says the decision to hike fuel prices was arrived at after wide and intense consultations from stakeholders.
ERB Executive Director Langiwe Lungu says the authority through its board made a decision to increase the pump prices for fuel with the cost of petrol going up by K1.64 per litre after wide consultations.
Speaking during a media briefing in Lusaka today, Ms Lungu said the ERB board looked at both local and international factors that surround the procurement of fuel.
And Ms Lungu has clarified that electricity tariffs will be increased for domestic and commercial consumers by 113 percent on average and not the 200 percent as reported in some sections of the media.
She explained that government being a major shareholder, ZESCO and consumers were widely consulted before approving the tariffs that will help the electricity company, operate efficiently.
The ERB Executive Officer underscored that her firm will in due course issue a comprehensive statement on the imminent electricity tariff upward adjustment.
Ms Lungu pointed out that despite 2019 being a challenging year to the energy sector due to climate change, her firm is supporting government’s initiatives of investing in other energy sectors such as solar energy.
“The Ministry of Energy procured 120 MW of solar comprising six projects of 20 mega watts each in 2019.As the regulator we are supporting this initiative by issuing investment endorsements and license waivers for importation of solar equipment where necessary for the dedicated projects. The ERB issued a total of 117 licenses during the course of 2019,” she said.
In her lengthy address to the media, Ms Lungu also disclosed that ERB collected over K177million non tax revenue payments through licence fees, from the initial 2019 target of K173 million.
Yesterday, the ERB announced an increase in pump prices effective today, and electricity tariffs hike for domestic and commercial consumers which will be effected on 1st January 2020
C’mon ERB please tell us Zambia’s high debts have to be repaid and not those other lies.GRZ is led by clueless kleptomaniacs.
What has changed ba zesco for you to increase tariffs…the coal powered plant is right next to coal mine.water for kariba Is God give.solar power plants are also receiving free sunlight……i can’t understand you …
Boma needs money to pay the loans back.
Time for subsidies is over. Everyone knows that. Lazy people living in town used to subsidies will have to make another plan. Times are changing and we have to accept.
Some political parties, lying to the masses that they will reverse such things are witches.
which stake holders did you consult, when Zambians were not consulted. ERB is an organization that is de campaigning our govt by its reckless decisions. our people are already suffering then you increase the price of fuel. we thought that since the kwacha is gaining value the price of fuel is also supposed to reduce but alas the opposite is happening.
As regards to ZESCO and domestic power , we have been advising PF GRZ to initiate a local solar manufacturing industry to wean 80% of house hold off the grid for cooking and other domestic use , make exports , creating massive local jobs but PF thought that will be depriving their cash cow ZESCO of customers and they were too lazy and clueless to take that approach.
As a result the economy and environment have suffered tremendous damage.
Useless PF , We will not stop reminding you that from 3 years ago we were telling you that a local solar manufacturing industry was the way to go…….
It’s good to say , I told you so, aaahhhhh
Don’t worry ERB!
Zambians are very strong!
They complain and soon forget.
You should actually have increased to K20 per litre because the so called Kwacha appreciation was fake. The Kwacha is already heading back to 14 and beyond. Zambia is still a slave to the dollar. When the dollar sneezes, the Kwacha catches a cough!
I feel very bad for my friends who danced the most to Dununa. They are the ones complaining bitterly. Unfortunately, we don’t extend alms to people who are easily cheated because of lack of foresight! You don’t give a job to a candidate who skips interviews! It’s ECL 2021, 2026 and 2031!