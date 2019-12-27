The Energy regulation Board (ERB) says the decision to hike fuel prices was arrived at after wide and intense consultations from stakeholders.

ERB Executive Director Langiwe Lungu says the authority through its board made a decision to increase the pump prices for fuel with the cost of petrol going up by K1.64 per litre after wide consultations.

Speaking during a media briefing in Lusaka today, Ms Lungu said the ERB board looked at both local and international factors that surround the procurement of fuel.

And Ms Lungu has clarified that electricity tariffs will be increased for domestic and commercial consumers by 113 percent on average and not the 200 percent as reported in some sections of the media.

She explained that government being a major shareholder, ZESCO and consumers were widely consulted before approving the tariffs that will help the electricity company, operate efficiently.

The ERB Executive Officer underscored that her firm will in due course issue a comprehensive statement on the imminent electricity tariff upward adjustment.

Ms Lungu pointed out that despite 2019 being a challenging year to the energy sector due to climate change, her firm is supporting government’s initiatives of investing in other energy sectors such as solar energy.

“The Ministry of Energy procured 120 MW of solar comprising six projects of 20 mega watts each in 2019.As the regulator we are supporting this initiative by issuing investment endorsements and license waivers for importation of solar equipment where necessary for the dedicated projects. The ERB issued a total of 117 licenses during the course of 2019,” she said.

In her lengthy address to the media, Ms Lungu also disclosed that ERB collected over K177million non tax revenue payments through licence fees, from the initial 2019 target of K173 million.

Yesterday, the ERB announced an increase in pump prices effective today, and electricity tariffs hike for domestic and commercial consumers which will be effected on 1st January 2020

[Read 292 times, 292 reads today]