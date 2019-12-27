Opposition Movement for Multiparty Democracy (MMD) Muchinga Member of Parliament Hon Howard Kunda survived a road traffic accident last night.
The accident occurred on the Ndola-Kitwe Dual Carriage Way, near Baluba Motel.
This is when a truck identified as one belonging to Chat Breweries crossed lanes and hit into Kunda’s vehicle.
He is currently admitted in Ndola Teaching Hospital for observation.
Kunda is also the son to the late Vice President, George Kunda
Is that his vehicle? Wrong picture ba LT
iyee! thank God for sparing your life Howard. if i were you, i would spend the rest of my life serving God. ndaba sembe wapyamo
Festive seasons are notorious with deaths and injuries especially as a result of motor car accident. May the Lord be praised and wish Howard a quick recovery.