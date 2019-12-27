Opposition Movement for Multiparty Democracy (MMD) Muchinga Member of Parliament Hon Howard Kunda survived a road traffic accident last night.

The accident occurred on the Ndola-Kitwe Dual Carriage Way, near Baluba Motel.

This is when a truck identified as one belonging to Chat Breweries crossed lanes and hit into Kunda’s vehicle.

He is currently admitted in Ndola Teaching Hospital for observation.

Kunda is also the son to the late Vice President, George Kunda

