Movement for Multiparty Democracy (MMD) President Dr. Nevers Mumba has said that the MMD Convention would be held in 2020.

In reacting to Today’s Edition of the Daily Nation in which Former Republican Vice President Mr. Enock Kavindale challenged Dr. Mumba to call for an MMD Convention, Dr. Mumba said a convention in the MMD is a must.

“It is obvious that both the Daily Nation Newspaper, and my elder brother Hon. Kavindale have either not listened to any of our several efforts to explain this through interviews and press conferences, or have deliberately chosen to lend a deaf ear to our official position as a party. The MMD Convention is a well prescribed event in our political cycle which requires the completion of several activities in each Province such as Resource Mobilization, the elections of Ward, District and Provincial officials in readiness for the National Executive Committee to set a date for the National Convention”, Dr. Mumba said.

Dr. Mumba said that his a product of a Convention.

“I find it quite shocking when I hear that Nevers doesn’t want a Convention. Am a product of a Convention. In 2012, when we had a Convention, I as a returning diplomat stood against the biggest names in the then MMD like Hon. Kavindale, Hon. Mutati and Hon. Musokotwane, I emerged victorious”, Dr. Mumba said.

Dr. Mumba then said that the MMD Convention will be held in 2020.

“Never at anytime have I or any senior member of the MMD said that we will not have a party Convention. What we have repeatedly said is that we will hold the convention once the process of taking stock of our party and the preliminary arrangements leading up to the convention are done and this will be on a date, in 2020, to be announced by the MMD NEC”, Dr. Mumba said.

Meanwhile, Movement for Multiparty Democracy (MMD) Southern Province Chairman has challenged Former Republican Vice President Mr. Enock Kavindale to tell the Nation what he has done for Party since he lost the Party Presidency In 2012.

In responding to Mr. Kavindale who challenged MMD President Dr. Nevers Mumba to call for a MMD Convention, Mr. Michael Kashinka lectured Hon. Kavindale that MMD Presidents don’t organize Conventions.

“As the MMD in Southern Province, we’re are totally shocked that Hon. Kavindale can challenge our Party President Dr. Nevers Mumba to call for a Party Convention. This is because he once held the number two position in our party and he without a doubt knows that it is not the Party President who calls for a convention but it is the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Party that calls for and organizes the Convention”, Mr. Kashinka said.

Mr. Kashinka said that the MMD would have a convention in 2020.

” We would further like to inform Ba Kavindale, that the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the MMD, which is the only body mandated to call and organize a convention had said that MMD will hold its Convention next year in 2020″, Mr. Kashinka said.

Mr. Kashinka further wondered where Hon. Kavindale had been since he lost to Dr. Mumba in 2012.

“Lastly, we would like for Hon. Kavindale to inform us, the party members, where and what he has done for the party since he lost the MMD Presidency to Dr. Mumba in 2012. We are asking so because he has never supported us nor even commented on any party issue since 2012. He is only commented on our party now. Where has he been all this time?”, Mr. Kashinka asked.

