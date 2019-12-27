President Edgar Lungu has urged the Zambia Army and the Zambia National Service to expedite the construction of the National House of prayer in woodlands area in Lusaka.

The President says works should not stall in the initial stages saying this will prove to be expensive in future.

President Lungu said he was impressed with the progress being made towards constructing the National House of Prayer on Burma Road.

The President was briefed on progress by site Commander Colonel Mvula from the Zambia Army when he made an impromptu visit that construction works of the House will commence in January 2020.

The Church will be built by a combined team of Zambia Army and the Zambia National Service and the

President Lungu said Zambia is blessed to be a Christian nation and is determined to see the project complete because the house of prayer will galvanize Zambians.

[Read 296 times, 296 reads today]