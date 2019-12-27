President Edgar Lungu has urged the Zambia Army and the Zambia National Service to expedite the construction of the National House of prayer in woodlands area in Lusaka.
The President says works should not stall in the initial stages saying this will prove to be expensive in future.
President Lungu said he was impressed with the progress being made towards constructing the National House of Prayer on Burma Road.
The President was briefed on progress by site Commander Colonel Mvula from the Zambia Army when he made an impromptu visit that construction works of the House will commence in January 2020.
The Church will be built by a combined team of Zambia Army and the Zambia National Service and the
President Lungu said Zambia is blessed to be a Christian nation and is determined to see the project complete because the house of prayer will galvanize Zambians.
Is this not the very army that built the city market…
Vendors of false hope!! Churches should not allow corrupt politicians with their dirty money to hijack the pulpit.
Lungu and PF are very du.ll and destructive to the country…..
Lungu should be interacting ZNS and army to help install domestic solar panels for cooking in kombonies to help reduce the destruction of forests for malasha.
Now the destruction goes unabated then when we have deserts and rivers drying because of no tree cover
ati let’s pray , we have built a big church ???
Spot on Spaka.
You cause failures across the entire livelihoods of the nation and households and all you do is hide in this Opium of the People which makes them unconscious of the misery around them.
Who needs that church?
Fraudsters and blasphemers
Shame on these pathetic failures