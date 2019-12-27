Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo has clarified that the mobile issuance of National Registration Cards has been phased due to a lack of resources to undertake the exercise at once across the country.

Mr. Kampyongo said the exercised has been phased to make sure that the process is managed properly matching the available resources.

He said the exercise starting soon will begin with North Western, Luapula and Northern Provinces were the last provinces to benefit in the last exercise.

Mr. Kampyongo accused those alleging that the exercise is currently taking place in PF strongholds of being naïve and warned against the registration of underage children when the exercise commences.

He reiterated that no exercise is currently happening in the PF strongholds for election purposes and called for calm among stakeholders saying all the provinces will be covered.

The Christian Churches Monitoring Group recently wrote to the Ministry of Home Affairs requesting information and clarification on the mobile issuance of National Registration Cards and is yet to receive a response.

The CCMG expressed concern with reports of mobile issuance of National Registration Cards exercises currently taking place in some parts of Eastern, Northern, Luapula, North-Western and Muchinga Provinces.

It demanded that the Ministry release to stakeholders and the general public all the information about mobile issuance of NRCs, including the deployment schedule, Ministry’s plans for the extension of the exercise to all provinces, and the Ministry’s intended stakeholder consultations on the issue.

Further, CCMG has demanded that the Ministry immediately halts the process until such a time when there is a clear roadmap or deployment schedule, adequate publicity, publicly available targeted populations, and engagement with stakeholders.

[Read 218 times, 218 reads today]