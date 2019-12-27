Health Minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya says the country is on the verge of attaining goals of eliminating Malaria, attaining epidemic control of HIV/AIDS and reducing TB incidence rate by 2021.

Dr. Chilufya says the country is already in the pre-elimination period, which is a sure indicator that it is possible to attain the legal goals.

The minister was speaking in Mazabuka during an assessment tour of health service provision in health facilities in Southern Province.

Dr. Chilufya said the quality of care is critical for performance improvement and quality assurance.

He also urged health service providers to be professional and non-partisan in the execution of their duties.

Dr. Chilufya called on health providers to ensure that they serve the public in clean environments.

The Minister was however not impressed with the unkempt environment at the Mazabuka General Hospital because dirty stimulates infections.

He directed Mazabuka General Hospital Senior Medical Superintendent Michael Mbelenga to ensure that the hospital is cleaned.

Meanwhile, Dr Chilufya reminded staff that health is bi partisan and urged them to keep politics away from the work place and exercise impartiality in their execution of duty.

He advised them to desist from discriminating patients based on their political affiliation and urged health workers to remain loyal the President and the patients.

Dr Chilufya said Mazabuka General Hospital is a centre for viral load testing with the state of the art virology unit at the facility which could boast of 3000 viral load cases tested per week.

He announced that more nursing staff would be deployed at the facility and with that beef up, he was certain further quality improvement would be recorded at the institution.

Dr. Chilufya said Mazabuka General Hospital is firmly on track towards becoming a centre of excellence with the deployment of specialist doctors.

He also indicated that intern medical doctors would be deployed at the institution at the start of next year.

Dr. Chilufya announced that Mazabuka General would double as a nursing school beginning first quarter of next year to provide an opportunity to the youth in the province to access quality tertiary education

The minister thanked the cooperating partners for the support rendered to the health sector.

“We place on record appreciation for our Cooperating Partners, the US Government, The Swedish Government, the Chinese Government, the Japanese Government and the European Union among others for the support rendered to the institution,” Dr Chilufya said

Mazabuka District Commissioner Jenny Chirwa said her office will continue to work with health personnel in the district in order to ensure government’s transformation agenda is realized.

