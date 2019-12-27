Zesco United defender Clement Mwape believes they will redeem themselves this Saturday against Zamalek of Egypt at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola after losing to TP Mazembe in their last Group A home game.

Zesco return to continental action a fortnight after five-time champions Mazembe from DR Congo beat them 2-1 on December 7 at the same venue on match-day-two of the competitions’ league phase.

The result left Zesco trailing in third place without a win in Group A on 1 point, five behind leaders Mazembe and two drift of visiting Zamalek.

Angolan side Premiero de Agosto, who are last on one point, host Mazembe on Friday night in Luanda.

“We have been preparing adequately for the game. Zamalek is beatable, we just have to work hard because a win this weekend will motivate us about qualifying from the group,” Mwape said.

“If we look back at the Mazembe game, we did well but they utilized their chances which we didn’t do.

“But going into Saturday’s game, the fans should expect victory which I am very sure of.”

Zesco must get a positive home result this weekend knowing very well that the reverse fixture against Zamalek comes immediately on January 10 when the final countdown to the top two quarterfinal places heats-up.

Saturdays match will also be the debut meeting between Zesco and the five-time Africa champions.

