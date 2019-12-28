The Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) in Western Province has arrested a 55-year-old man of Mulobezi District for unlawful cultivation of cannabis plants.

OSCAR KAYAMBILA, a small-scale farmer of Ntangeza village in Mulobezi has been arrested for unlawful cultivation of cannabis plants intercropped with maize.

Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) Public Relations Officer THERESA KATONGO confirmed to ZNBC News in LUSAKA yesterday.

Ms KATONGO has caution the public that despite the approval of the cultivation of marijuana for medicinal and economic purposes in Zambia, the DEC still has a mandate of arresting persons cultivating cannabis outside the legal provisions.

