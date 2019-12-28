Home Entertainment Izrael and Nalu release new hit song “Patali“. Entertainment Izrael and Nalu release new hit song “Patali“. December 28, 2019 125 2 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Print Linkedin Email Viber Izrael and Nalu team up for their brand new song and video titled “Patali“. The video was shot Qbick The Visual Papi while the song was produced by Kekero and Izrael. [Read 126 times, 126 reads today]Related Posts:super gifted celebrity couple Izrael(Exile) and Nalu are back with another collaborative love songKen One and music legend Izrael release "Nilipo" music videoKaina Songbird release new song "Tule Tasha"Macky 2 and Yo Maps collaborate on another hit song "Banono"Al Kan-I Presents his Latest Music Video Featuring Zambian Living Legend Izrael(Exile) Loading... RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Eddie Black releases new single “Akuna Butata” Chanda Mbao and Slap Dee release “Too much” music video Namvula releases “Njishe” video 2 COMMENTS MWA kula naimwe 0 0 Reply LT learn to assign this to the entertainment section instead of making it look like serious News headlines 0 0 LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.
MWA kula naimwe
LT learn to assign this to the entertainment section instead of making it look like serious News headlines