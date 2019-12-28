THE Movement for Multiparty Democracy (MMD) says it deeply regrets the developments which have led to the recall of US Ambassador to Zambia Daniel Foote.
MMD Party president Nevers Mumba said the US was an extremely important and strategic partner.
“We had stated in our earlier release at the time of the confrontation that the temporal fallout between the United States and Zambia should be resolved through a bilateral round table and should not be accelerated by public statements from either side,” he said.
“The United States is an extremely important and strategic partner. Our relationship spans over a period of 55 years. Under the leadership of the MMD, we had several disagreements with the US but we always used the diplomatic channels which are imbedded within the Vienna Convention on diplomatic relations.”
He said this temporal setback was unnecessary and should have been avoided.
“As MMD, we believe that expelling the Ambassador (while it is our right) could have been avoided if dialogue had preceded the action by [Ministry of] Foreign Affairs,” said Mumba.
“MMD therefore reiterates her call for a quick bilateral dialogue to resolve this temporal setback. The Zambian people have always treasured the cordial relations that have existed between our two countries. We remain confident that this breach shall soon be fixed.”
Washington has asked ambassador Foote to return since the host cannot guarantee his safety and diplomatic protocol.
Too late. It appears mumba is scared of pf. Why is he scared to call pf useless and scatter brains. Cause that is what they are. He appears to be sat on the fence on the matter. There is only one opposition party in zambia which is willing to stand up for what’s right at whatever cost. That is the upnd
It may not seem OK to him but it’s alright for Zambia. We don’t need envoys that interfere with our authorities. It is high time they treated us as equal partners and learnt to hold their space. We are not refusing that we have problems, but so do they – however, you will not hear our Ambassador criticize their president for his faults. That’s not in the job-description of an Ambassador.
I personally feel Americans have moved on, their diplomacy over this issue is top notch , they simply recalled their citizen because you don’t want him and you has hosts can’t guarantee his security.
You played your piece, they have just moved their Knight, and its check so its you to move your King to suitable position, if you don’t it will soon be a checkmate. Choose you moves wisely guys.
Nervers naiwe.
Focus on Party rebuilding.
Mr. Foote put all this wrangle in public domain by calling for a press conference and in this conference he showed his arrogance beacase he had a bag of dollars for Zambia. America as country is okay but Mr. Foote is a wrong person who was trying to resolve Zambian problems in a wrong way.
Yes. He doesn’t even have the capacity to resolve any Zambian problems. He better read his job-description again.
Lungu has definitely put his foot in this one.