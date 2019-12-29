Nkana returned to winning ways on Sunday that saw them jump from sixth to fourth on the 2019/20 FAZ Super Division log.

Nkana beat third from bottom Nkwazi 1-0 at home in Kitwe to rebound from last weekend’s 3-0 Kitwe derby away loss at Power Dynamos.

Shadreck Musonda scored the game’s lone goal from the spot in the 5th minute after Idris Mbombo was brought down in the area.

Nkana were later denied a clear goal in the 65th minute when Kelvin Mubanga’s effort was ruled-out for offside but were comfortably in control to send Nkwazi to an eleventh successive game without a league victory with just 10 points from fourteen matches.

Nkana have 27 points, four behind second placed Napsa Stars whom they visit this coming weekend in Lusaka.

Napsa are tied ion 31 points with leaders Zesco United.

Red Arrows have replaced Nkana at number six after dropping from fifth after salvaging a last minute point away at Forest Rangers on Sunday in Ndola.

Cedric Djeugoue put Forest 1-0 into halftime on the stroke of halftime.

But Arrows replied in stoppage time of the when veteran striker James Chamanga coolly equalized to take his tally to 8 goals, one behind Mbombo and another two adrift of top scorer Jesse Were of Zesco.

Forest and Arrows are tied on 26 points in fifth and sixth place respectively.

