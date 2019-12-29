Zanaco stayed third in Group B of the 2019/2020 CAF Confederation Cup after they were held 0-0 away in Benin on Sunday by ESAE.

The result handed EASE their first Group B points and saw Zanaco still unbeaten but winless after three rounds of matches played.

Zanaco have 3 points, four behind leaders RSB Berkane of Morocco who beat visiting DC Motema Pembe from the DR Congo 3-0 late on Sunday evening in Berkane.

Burkina Faso midfielder Alain Traore put the 2019 runners-up in the 29th minute, Zaid Krouch put them 2-0 into the break with a 41st minute goal before Hamdi Laachir completed the scoring in the 67th minute.

DCMP stay second on 4 points and host RSB in the reverse fixture on January 12 in Kinshasa.

Zanaco be home on the same date against ESAE needing a victory to keep them close in the top two quarterfinal qualifying battle before they host DCMP in their penultimate Group B match on January 26.

