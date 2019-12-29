ZESCO Managing Director, Victor Mundende, and Energy Regulations Board (ERB) Chief Executive Officer, Ms Langiwe Hope Lungu and their Management have been called to emulate President Edgar Lungu in publicly slashing their salaries.

In supporting President Lungu call for sacrifice among highly paid civil servants, Cabinet Ministers and parastatal executive, Governance and Legal Activist Isaac Mwanza charged that leaders of institutions responsible for determining tarrifs on electricity and fuel, including the Ministry of Energy must take leadership by showing they too can wear the same shoes as ordinary people during troubled moments.

Mr Mwanza has meanwhile called on the ZESCO Board and its Managing Director an end to a policy where ZESCO employees are buying electricity at K50 which lasts for two or more months.

“We are aware, to this day when ERB and ZESCO have increased tariffs by over 110 percent, that ZESCO employees enjoy a policy of buying electricity at K50. How can ZESCO therefore claim they share in the pain of ordinary citizens when the cost of electricity for them is a mere K50?”, said Mr Mwanza.

Mr Mwanza stated that it only becomes considerate for ZESCO employees to enjoy the privilege of buying electricity at K50 when all is well in supply of electricity in the country.

Mr Mwanza has further called on all Cabinet Ministers and senior Public Civil Servants to heed the President’s call to cut down on emoluments as part of the sacrifice during this difficult period.

“The public service is about providing better service to the public and if those who serve the public are not prepared to subject themselves to the same sacrifice the public is subjected to, then those leaders lose a moral right to lead citizens,” he said

