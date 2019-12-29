ZESCO Managing Director, Victor Mundende, and Energy Regulations Board (ERB) Chief Executive Officer, Ms Langiwe Hope Lungu and their Management have been called to emulate President Edgar Lungu in publicly slashing their salaries.
In supporting President Lungu call for sacrifice among highly paid civil servants, Cabinet Ministers and parastatal executive, Governance and Legal Activist Isaac Mwanza charged that leaders of institutions responsible for determining tarrifs on electricity and fuel, including the Ministry of Energy must take leadership by showing they too can wear the same shoes as ordinary people during troubled moments.
Mr Mwanza has meanwhile called on the ZESCO Board and its Managing Director an end to a policy where ZESCO employees are buying electricity at K50 which lasts for two or more months.
“We are aware, to this day when ERB and ZESCO have increased tariffs by over 110 percent, that ZESCO employees enjoy a policy of buying electricity at K50. How can ZESCO therefore claim they share in the pain of ordinary citizens when the cost of electricity for them is a mere K50?”, said Mr Mwanza.
Mr Mwanza stated that it only becomes considerate for ZESCO employees to enjoy the privilege of buying electricity at K50 when all is well in supply of electricity in the country.
Mr Mwanza has further called on all Cabinet Ministers and senior Public Civil Servants to heed the President’s call to cut down on emoluments as part of the sacrifice during this difficult period.
“The public service is about providing better service to the public and if those who serve the public are not prepared to subject themselves to the same sacrifice the public is subjected to, then those leaders lose a moral right to lead citizens,” he said
For the first time, Isaac Mwanza is speaking sense. But listen to the deafening silence; no one has publicly accepted to follow Lungu by slashing a whooping 20% from their salaries!
This is a sad example of how Lungu is out of touch with the terrible economic situation.
Lungu doesnt use his salary to buy food, electric units, pay water water bills, etc because these are paid for by Govt. However, his ministers and senior civil servants have to pay for these bills from the same salaries Lungu wants to slash after increasing electric and fuel prices!
So, we can now see the extent to which this Ar.sewhore of kama President Lungu is completely out of touch! He is even hurting his supporters – very dangerous for him!
Lungu was drunk when he made this declaration. Just ignore him.
Just like he has ignored those cries for corruption to stop.
Lungu and his friends do not even need salaries if the allegations of grand corruption and theft are to be believed.
He is just playing politics and preying on the weakened average citizens mind.
What a joke of a man.