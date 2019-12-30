Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) Communications Manager Mwazipeza Chanda has quit her position.

FAZ Secretary General Adrian Kashala has confirmed the development in a press statement issued to ZANIS in Lusaka today.

Kashala said that FAZ and Chanda have agreed to part ways on mutual consent effective January 31, 2020.

Chanda joined FAZ in April, 2019 and became the first ever woman Communications Manager in the history of the local soccer governing body.

Kashala thanked Chanda for the service rendered to the Association and wished her well in her future endeavors.

The FAZ Secretary General said all communications will be handled under the office of the Deputy General Secretary Mr Joseph Chimpampwe once Chanda leaves at the end of January 2020.

