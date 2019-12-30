George Lwandamina insists winless Zesco United can clinch a top two 2019/2020 CAF Champions League quarterfinal qualification spot from Group A .

Zesco on Saturday fought back at home in Ndola to hold five-time African champions Zamalek of Egypt 1-1 at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium.

That result left Zesco third with 2 points from three games, five points behind leaders and DR Congo giants TP Mazembe and another two points adrift of second placed Zamalek.

Zesco are tied on 2 points with Premiero de Agosto of Angola who are last in Group A on goal difference.

Zesco now have a big test on January 10 when they visit Zamalek in a match they must not lose or could see their Group A hopes dash with two games left thereafter.

“The league is still open. We may have two away games from home but I am sure we can pull a surprise. I am sure Zesco is a team that can do well even away from home, so we are still there,” Lwandamina said.

“I am not a good mathematician to say we have 70 percent or 88 percent chances, but chances are still overwhelming. This is football.”

But Zesco have just one home game left after collecting just one point in Ndola following 2-1 loss to five-time African champions Mazembe there on December 7 after kicking off their Group A campaign witha 1-1 away draw against Agosto in Luanda on November 30

Zesco host Agosto in their penultimate group fixture on January 25 before closing their Group A campaign with a short drive to Lubumbashi on February 1 to face Mazembe.

