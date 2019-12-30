The Movement for Multi-Party Democracy has no president and its time we went for a Convention to elect one, says Raphael Nakacinda.

And Mr. Nakacinda says he is still MMD National Secretary according to the party Constitution or stands as MMD Spokesperson if one is to follow the 5th November 2019 Court Judgement.

Speaking during a live Radio program on Pan African Radio last night, Mr. Nakacinda said as it stands after the November judgement passed by High Court through Judge Newa, the party has no president because the term for Nevers Mumba who was restored as President came to an end.

“All of us should be given an opportunity to go and seek our mandates at the Convention… There’s no President in MMD today,” he said.

He said since the Court considered or declared the 2016 convention that elected Felix Mutati as MMD President, him as National Secretary among others to office as null and void, it left the party with no President as Dr. Mumba does not qualify to be reinstated as party President because his term ended.

“If we are to follow the November judgement, I am Spokesperson of my party the MMD. But since we have appealed and the matter has gone back to court, I still retain my Position of National Secretary that I held when I was elected by Members of the MMD in Kabwe,” he said.

He wondered why people should not refer to him as MMD National Secretary when he appealed the decision of the High Court to the Court of Appeal when Nevers Mumba and his faction had continued calling themselves MMD President among other Portifolios when the matter was still in Court.

Mr. Nakacinda mentains that it is his legal right to appeal what he considers as an unfair or erroneous judgement and will wait for the Court to render a judgement in the matter.

Asked of who would be President of the Party should the judgement go his way now that Felix Mutati pulled out of the fight for Party Presidency, Mr. Nakacinda said the party has capable office bearers that would lead it for a Convention to elect new leadership.

“Never been time that the MMD lacked leadership and members. 2016 saw the election of a President, two Vice Presidents and National Secretary among others. So we cannot run without leadership as we have those positions intact, except for the Presidency,” said Mr. Nakacinda.

Mr. Nakacinda further revealed that he has had a conversation with with Mr. Felix Mutati who told him that he was not ready and willing to continue fighting for MMD despite him too not accepting the November Court Judgment.

And when asked where his allegiance was to, the MMD Member and nominated Member of Parliament said his allegiance was to the President of Zambia and the people.

He however said he fully supports policies of MMD, his party, and of Patriotic Front, the governing party, which he and the MMD as a party worked with and supported in the 2015 and 2016 elections.

“My allegiance is to the President of the Republic of Zambia. I swore to protect and defend the Constitution of Zambia and pay full allegiance to the President of Zambia,” he affirmed.

On speculations that his continued fight for the MMD was funded by the governing Party, the PF, the Lawmaker said it was funded by well wishers as the tradition has been from inception.

He is hopeful that the MMD once restored to his side by the Courts and well managed by a National Executive Committee which could be elected should elections be held in 2020, the party would get back to power.

The Member of Parliament who is the Chairperson of the Select Committee appointed to scrutinize the Constitution Amendment Bil number 10 of 2019, further asked Members of Parliament to support Bill 10 as it gets back to Parliament early 2020 for further debate.

He hoped Bill 10 will be supported by Members of Parliament as it has encompassed all views from the public made at different foras including the Siavonga Political Party’s Secretary Generals meeting, ZCID National Democracy Stakeholders Summit (NDSS).

[Read 100 times, 100 reads today]