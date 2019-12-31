Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo has charged that utterances by UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema that the Electoral Commission of Zambia is plotting to rig the 2021 elections is a sign of desperation.
In a statement released in Lusaka, Mr Lusambo urged Mr Hichilema to desist from attacking governance institutions such as the ECZ.
He charged that the ECZ has attained high levels of credibility in the manner it has managed elections since independence.
“Hakainde Hichilema’s latest attacks on the Electoral Commission of Zambia and its Chairperson Justice Essau Chulu is another misdirected attempt at making himself politically relevant,” Mr Lusambo said.
“His allegations that the ECZ wants to rig an election which is two years away can only come from a man who is a desperate loose cannon sensing a 6th successive defeat,” he said.
“To begin with, Hakainde’s allegations lack basis because every Zambian knows that the same ECZ that Hakainde is attacking today has conducted very successful elections through out our country’s history.”
“It was the same ECZ that managed a tense election in 1991 that saw MMD defeat a more robust UNIP. It was the same ECZ that managed the hotly contested 2011 election that saw the PF defeat a well oiled MMD machinery which was at its peak.”
He added, “The same ECZ that Hakainde chooses to vilify today has managed countless by-elections which has seen the UPND emerge victorious. Not too long ago, the same ECZ Hakainde is maligning today managed the Sesheke and Katuba by elections and the UPND won those elections and because his party won, Hakainde never accused the ECZ of working with the PF.”
Mr Lusambo said all right thinking Zambians should simply dismiss Hakainde’s rantings as mere lamentations of a privatization criminal who lacks the basic understanding of politics.
“Hakainde is that player who enters the pitch knowing that he has already lost the match. To save face, he starts blaming the Referee. Let it be known that the ECZ is an independent institution which is key for the growth of our young democracy.”
Mr Lusambo added ,”As a leader of a political party, Hakainde should be working towards making recommendations on how we can strengthen our democratic institutions and not assaulting their integrity and characters of the men and women who have agreed to serve the nation in these institutions.”
Mr Lusambo has since warned Mr Hichilema to stop promoting violence with his careless outbursts.
“let me warm Hakainde that the chaos that he is fanning will not be tolerated. Zambians are peace loving people who cherish the tranquility that the country has been renowned for.”
“Any attempts by Hakainde and his cult members to disrupt this peace will be dealt with severely. As Lusaka Province Minister, I send a strong warning to Hakainde to behave himself, grow up and allow democracy to speak. It’s Zambians who choose their leaders and not the ECZ and since 2015, Zambians have been choosing President Edgar Chagwa Lungu because they are not ready to vote for leaders who are childish, who can mortgage the country to the highest bidder and who will introduce same sex relationships and cult politics.”
They were managed by people not appointed by PF who you can sack and control with starvation threats LOL. There truly were people of integrity then but know its you riff raffs.
You have to be sacked to be investigated otherwise a protected species. look at kasolo. Now it comes out he was abusing funds. You’re not doing yourselves good PF and people are seeing. They will believe anybody now.
Even you when you are sacked or no more. ACC DEC and every police faction will be one you Bowman. Its the precedence you setting. Look up the word Precedence please.
Thanks. You still have time to change
Take him to court if you think he is a “privatization thief”. What have you been waiting for all this time? Sorry no one will buy this rhetoric anymore HH’s time to lead Zambia has finally come. PF kuya bebele
These are the baboons Lungu wants around him .
Dogs which bark after being feed
Huge point from Lusambo.
Lusambo sounds more mature than h².
Aging h² talekota bwino.
He is becoming more dull, incisive and equivalent to persona non grata.
1 year 8 months still having chilling waves down his spine. He loses elections before they are held. The tribal tribadist really needs to grow up. But leave him where he is, perhaps when he matures up, he would lead. I like him the u5 he is.
Yes HH is desperate for power so are you desperate to stay in power. Ultimately WE the people shall decide!!
No amount of rigging shall sway the vote!! The wining gap will be very evident exactly like Zesco shows as difference between night & day! mwanya!!
Of course HH is desperate for power otherwise what’s the point of being a politician? HH is desperate for power because he has seen how Zambians have suffered under PF leadership and he has solutions. Just start preparing your selves PF kuya bebele come 2021.
Somebody in Government until recently said he used to manage national elections in 2015 and 2016 for the party to win the elections. He is former adviser to the president. What did he mean by these statements? Maybe these are the basis by which HH is warning the electoral commission and the judiciary. Then HH maybe right, constitutional officers need to men and women of integrity who are free from manipulation.
“….same ECZ that managed a tense election in 1991 that saw MMD defeat a more robust UNIP…..”
Yaba, this cader is du.ll……
And to think you have a minister this thick is why the country is doomed
Bowman, why are you and your fellow PF elites getting frantic about HH talking about ECZ. Your angry reaction suggests you guys might be guilty or you plan on forcing ECZ to rig for you. We expect a response from ECZ, not you who is going to be a participant like HH. The last elections were full of so many irregularities and flaws that ECZ never fixed or addressed. The way you guys have captured every government institution, people have the right to question the integrity of these institutions. We no longer have Zambian police or courts but PF police and courts. The ACC is even more toothless than these American senior citizens