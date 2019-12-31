Two-time league champions Nchanga Rangers have a remained a mid-table team in the 2019/20 FAZ National Division One League following a 2-1 loss at Kitwe United over the weekend.

The defeat left the 1980 and 1998 champions Nchanga ninth on the table with 21 points from 15 matches played.

Bravo, who were 1998 CAF Cup semifinalists and three time Cup Winners Cup quarterfinalist, are 11 points behind league leaders Kitwe United.

Kitwe are leading with a two point gap after the home win over Nchanga.

The Buchi Boys have 32 points after playing 15 matches.

Kitwe took advantage of Young Green Eagles’s abandoned match against Zesco Shockers played in Mongu to reclaim top spot.

Young Eagles were leading 1-0 against Shockers when the game abandoned in unclear circumstances.

Young Eagles now drop from first to second place after remaining stuck on 31 points.

Prison Leopards are third in the league with 30 points after thumping Sinazongwe United 3-0 at home in Kabwe.

Fourth placed Indeni have 25 points after a 1-1 away draw at National Assembly in Lusaka.

Week 15

FC Muza 2-2 Chambishi

Zambeef 0-1 Gomes

Prison Leopards 3-0 Sinazongwe United

Chindwin Sentries 1-0 Zesco Malaiti Rangers

Zescco Shockers 0-1 Young Green Eagles (Abandoned)

Kitwe United 2-1 Nchanga Rangers

Mumbwa Medics 0-0 Mpulungu Harbour

National Assembly 1-1 Indeni

Kafue Celtic 1-3 Police College

