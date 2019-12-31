Nkana coach Manfred Chabinga has given his first report card on fit-again Chipolopolo midfielder Chisamba Lungu’s return to competitive action last Sunday following a ten-month injury layoff.

Chisamba has been sidelined since March 3, 2019 with a leg injury he sustained in a 2018/2019 CAF Confederation Cup Group C home match against Zesco that Nkana won 3-0 in Kitwe.

The 2012 AFCON winner had barely played three minutes after coming on in the 47th minute of that match before he collapsed unchallenged and was stretchered off.

Chisamba made his return to action on December 28 in a 1-0 home win over Nkwazi before he was substituted in the 57th minute and replaced by Progress Kalenga.

“You see, yes, he looked good when in possession of the ball, but when it came to marking he wasn’t there, so we decided to take him out,” Chabinga said.

“But we could see it and people were not happy that is why we brought Progress Kalenga to stabilize things.”

Chisamba joined Nkana in November, 2018 following a brief stint with Buildcon.

