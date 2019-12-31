The Road Transport and Safety Agency and bus operators today 30th December 2019 held a consultative meeting to determine the adjustment in bus fares following the increase in fuel pump price by the Energy Regulation Board last week.

According to a statement released to the media by RTSA’s Head of Public Relations Richard Mubanga, the bus operators through the Bus and Taxi Owners Association of Zambia (BTOAZ) have requested for authority from the RTSA to vary their current Road Service Licences (RSL) by making adjustment of bus fares as stipulated under the Road Traffic Act No. 11 of 2002.

Subsection 12 (d) of Section 108 of the Road Traffic Act No. of 2002 stipulates that “a person applying for a Road Service Licence, and a holder of such a license applying for its variation, shall submit to the Director of the RTSA, the rate of fares of the proposed services”.

Thus, the desired increase in bus fares would be effected after approval by all concerned stakeholders including the Ministry of Transport and Communications.

All bus operators are, therefore, guided not to adjust the current fares until such a time when the new fares are approved.

Public Service Vehicle (PSV) passengers are urged to report any bus operator charging inflated fares without approval from the RTSA.

