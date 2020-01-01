President Edgar Lungu has transferred Tourism and Arts Permanent Secretary Amos Malupenga to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Services taking over from Chanda Kasolo whose contract was terminated.

The President has also transferred Gender Permanent Secretary Dr Auxilia Ponga to the Ministry of Tourism and Arts.

President Lungu is confident that the two Permanent Secretaries will excel in their new portfolios.

The President has wished the two God’s blessings as they execute their duties.

This is according to a statement released to mediaby special assistant to the President for press and public relations Isaac Chipampe.

