The Policy Monitoring and Research Center has proposed that the Government should evaluate its portfolio of state-owned assets and enterprises, and develop a privatization strategy that benefits the public whilst promoting private-sector-led economic growth.
The PMRC has further proposed that Government should hive-off companies which do not have a sound business case because these pose a fiscal burden on the treasury, with the exception of those that provide critical public goods and services that can not be delivered by the private sector such as Medical Stores Limited and Engineering Services Corporation.
The PMRC is concerned that the Government still has about 32 State-Owned Enterprises on its books under the IDC, 17 of which are loss-making and draining Government finances.
Center Executive Director Bernadette Zulu said of the 15 profitable SOEs under IDC, some of these may be attractive to the private sector, who will be willing to invest and grow the sector – something that the Government is not in the position to do right now.
Mrs Zulu acknowledged that Zambia’s economy is struggling, growth is low, investment is falling and unemployment is rising therefore opening state monopolies to private sector participation could help to stimulation growth.
She said government should list profitable companies on the Lusaka Stock Exchange to raise new capital and facilitate citizen ownership through established legislation and institutional mechanisms.
Mrs Zulu said this should be conducted in an open and transparent process that ensures public scrutiny and adherence to the laws which will ensure that new capital, technology and skills are invested in these strungling companies.
“Government should restructure State-Owned Enterprises with a strong orientation towards commercialization and transparency in their operations.
Boards of these institutions must be constituted on merit and the ability to supervise these companies. The government should implement effective monitoring and evaluation mechanisms that target financial performance, governance and risk mitigation through periodic reporting to ensure corrective measures are continuously implemented”, she added.
Mrs. Zulu said the government should implement performance frameworks and provide regular updates on the progress of companies’ management teams which should include compliance on statutory obligations, financial performance, implementation
of cost-benefit measures through analysis, institutional growth in the market, innovation towards job creation across sector value chains and payment of dividends.
She said the government should develop a reward system that promotes the excellence and performance of State-Owned Enterprises.
