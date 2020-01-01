Successful Zambian students will soon commence studies in Brazil’s school of Education, Genetics, Livestock, Agribusiness and Agro Management Courses.

This follows a protocol that was recently signed between Zambia and the Daniel Franco Institute (IDF) of Brazil.

Speaking on Globo Television in Brazil, Zambia’s Ambassador to that country Dr. Alfreda Kansembe said students will be selected on Merit by the Ministry of Higher Education in Lusaka.

She said this year, an advertisement will be put up in the Zambian media for the purpose of the selection process.

Dr. Kansemve said those who meet the criteria will be accorded an opportunity to study at Patos de Minas University Centre in Brazil.

She said others will enroll for online studies with UNIPAM.

Ambassador Kansembe said since the Zambian Government sealed the protocol with the IDF Institute, Students should take interest in studying advanced Agri-business technology courses that are highly competitive globally..

In November 2019 ,the Zambian government and the Brazilian IDF Institute signed a protocol on Education, Genetics, Livestock, Agribusiness and Agro- Management.

This is according to a statement issued by Grace Makowane,First Secretary Press and Public Relations at the Zambian Embassy, Brazil.

