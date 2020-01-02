Former special assistant to the President for press and public relations Amos Chanda and Road and Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) CEO Zindaba Soko today appeared in the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court before appeared before Chief Resident Magistrate Lameck Mwale, on charges of corrupt practices and possession of property suspected to be proceeds of crime.

In the charge read out in Court, it is alleged that Mr. Chanda jointly charged with former RTSA Director and CEO, Zindaba Soko received a sum of $11,000.00 and $10,000.00 respectively from the promoter of speed cameras project, Mr. Walid El Nahas, from Intelligent Mobility Solutions (IMS), the firm he owns.

On the first charge, it is alleged that Walid El Nahas on dates unknown but between August 1, 2017 and May 31, 2019 corruptly gave US $10,000 to Soko, a public officer, as an inducement in order to facilitate the award of a contract to Intelligent Mobility Solutions Limited by RTSA.

In the second charge, it is alleged that Walid El Nahas on dates unknown but between August 1, 2017 and May 31, 2019 corruptly gave US $11,000 to Chanda, a public officer as an inducement in order to facilitate the award of a contract to Intelligent Mobility Solutions Limited by RTSA.

Both Mr. Soko and Mr. Chanda denied the allegations that they possessed money suspected to be proceeds of crime, and will be back in court on January 28th

