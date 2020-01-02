Former Zambia Under-20 coach Charles Bwale says junior teams should seek to build on their 2019 COSAFA Cup success.

The Under-20 and 17 National Teams won their respective COSAFA Championships last year.

Bwale said the junior teams COSAFA Cup triumph should motivate them to aim higher.

‘The 2019 success is an indication that Zambian football is on the upswing especially with the young ones. The young ones are doing fine,’ Bwale said.

‘We need to encourage our young ones to do more as well because winning the COSAFA is not just the end of everything,’ the coach of Chambishi FC said.

Bwale coached the Zambia Under-20 at the 2018 COSAFA Championship on home soil when the junior team reached the semi-final.

