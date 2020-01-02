Goal machine Chris Mugalu has finally left the comfort zone of Lusaka Dynamos to join Zesco United in this seasons worst kept secret in a flurry of activity at the Ndola giants barely two days into the new year.

Mugalu, who score nine goals in 2019, 14 in 2018 and won the 2017 golden bot with a clutch of 21 goals, joins the defending FAZ Super Division champions on a two year deal.

“It is with great excitement that we announce the signing of Chris Mugalu on a two-year contract. Mugalu adds to a number of marquee signing that ZESCO United has made in recent years. We are positive Mugalu will add great firepower to our striking force,” Zesco CEO Richard Mulenga said.

Mugalu’s arrival lifts a burden upfront on his fellow goal king Jesse Were who currently leads the on ten goals despite his current goal drought.

Were too has extended his stay with Zesco for another two seasons ending rumors of his exit from the eight-time champions.

Mugalu, though, has by his very high standards, only found the back of the net in the 2019/20 season three times.

Meanwhile, Were’s Kenyan compatriot Anthony Akumu has left Zesco after three seasons at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium.

Kaizer Chiefs is believed to be the midfielder’s next stop.

