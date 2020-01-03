Government’s recent move to release cheaper maize from the Food Reserve Agency (FRA) to selected millers in Luapula Province has paid off, with Jambara Milling slashing mealie meal prices.

Jimbara Milling Chief Executive Officer, Jimmy Chisenga, told ZANIS in Mansa that his company has decided to reduce wholesale prices of mealie to respond to government’s good gesture.

Mr Chisenga explains that a 25 kilogramme bag of breakfast meal will now sell at K130 while roller meal will be sold at K125.

He disclosed that his company has since asked retailers across the Province who are getting Jimbara mealie meal to sell 25 kilgramme bags of breakfast and roller meal which were fetching as high as K180 and K170 respectively to be slashed to as low as K137 and K130 respectively.

Mr Chisenga who extolled government’s move to cushion mealie prices in the Province said the benefits should now trickle down to retailers and consumers.

And some Mansa residents spoken to have praised government for offloading cheaper maize to millers like Jimbara Milling.

Aledy Mutambo has however urged other millers to emulate Jimbara by bringing down the prices of mealie meal.

A beneficiary, Micah Chitika has said that the money saved as a result of the price reduction will go towards buying other home requirements.

Another resident, Peter Mwanda says he is happy because he can now afford three meals a day following the reduction.

