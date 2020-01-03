Zambia National Marketeers Credit Association (ZANAMACA) has encouraged marketeers to consider signing up for the National health insurance scheme.

ZANAMACA Finance Director Jack Shamutete said in order to engage more marketeers on the programme, the association will soon embark on a sensitization programme to educate marketeers on the importance of health insurance.

Mr Shamutete bemoaned that some marketeers do not have access to proper health care services, adding that the health scheme will help change their health challenges.

He noted that registering of marketeers under national health insurance will enable them have access to improved health services.

Meanwhile, the ZANAMACA Finance Director says measures will be put in place to ensure that marketeers contribute to base tax and also remit social security contributions to the National Pensions Scheme Authority (NAPSA).

Mr Shamutete revealed that the programme will be affordable and convenient for marketeers, noting that once covered, the traders will be required to pay an amount of K1 per day only.

He added that this programme will also give people in the informal sector a voice through the organization, towards access to social amenities like sanitation and trading areas.

