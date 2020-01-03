All Peoples Congress Leader Nason Msoni says there is no need for individual ministers to be bragging and coming out in the open and volunteering for a pay cut.

Mr Msoni says if indeed it is a presidential directive whether flawed or illegal as was earlier stated,then there should absolutely be no need for a points-scoring sideshow by individual ministers going public about volunteering for a pay cut.

He said this embarrassing exercise, in essence, amounts to the hypocrisy of the highest order adding that what is more disappointing is that these same Ministers volunteering for a pay cut have in fact defied a legitimate court order with impunity to pay back monies earned illegally whilst in office during the dissolution of Parliament.

“If the catchword is volunteering for a pay cut then the firing of Mr Chanda Kasolo should then be deemed to have been done in bad faith under the circumstances.Our unsolicited counsel to those parading themselves and coming forward to give instructions publicly for a pay cut is that they should first meet their outstanding legal obligations through the settling and paying back the monies they received illegally after the dissolution of Parliament in 2016”, he added.

Mr. Msoni said Zambians are in no mood for cheap publicity stunts or points scoring exercises as the social and economic circumstances are absolutely tough for the overwhelming majority of Zambians and they’re in no mood for such shortchanged adhoc populist politics that are merely designed to earn publicity.

He said the suffering is real and painful for the majority of Zambians and expect to see predictable revenue going into the treasury than this bizarre circus playing out.

Mr Msoni said he expects President Edgar Lungu to demonstrate leadership on the judgment handed down by the courts to his former and current serving Ministers to be respected.

“To refuse to honour and respect a court order clearly amount to encouraging lawlessness and in essence is a fundamental breach of his oath of office he took and swore to protect and defend the constitution of the republic of Zambia”, he added.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]