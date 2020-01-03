President Edgar Lungu has warned Permanent Secretaries to desist from working in isolation but instead collaborate with their respective Cabinet Ministers in order to enhance service delivery.

ZANIS reports that President Lungu said he has observed a growing trend among Permanent Secretaries who are working in isolation and ignoring Cabinet Ministers in their discharge of government programmes.

The President reminded that Permanent Secretaries are not at par with Cabinet Ministers, despite both being appointed and sworn by the Head of State, and should therefore be in constant consultation with their superiors at decision making.

President Lungu said this when he swore in Ministry of Information Planning Director Sastone Silomba as Permanent Secretary for Ministry of Gender and three members of the Judicial Complaints Commission.

President Lungu swore in William Nyirenda as Chairperson of the Judicial Complaints Commission alongside Commissioners Irene Kunda and Andrew Mumba.

The Head of State reminded Mr Silomba and all Permanent Secretaries that their role is to implement policies generated by Cabinet Ministers and perform controlling functions in respective ministries.

President Lungu warned that he will not entertain permanent secretaries ignoring their ministers in the discharge of their duties and directed Secretary to Cabinet Simon Miti to ensure that no Permanent Secretary resist transfer, as they are not indispensable to any ministry.

“I am aware that there is a growing trend by some permanent secretaries to work in isolation, to the exclusion of their ministers. This practice is negatively affecting the performance of most ministries”, said a dismayed President Lungu.

He further directed all Permanent Secretaries not to travel out of office without approval from their Ministers.

Meanwhile, the President observed that more still needs to be done in enhancing gender equality in the country and has since directed new Ministry of Gender Permanent Secretary to ensure that Zambia attains the 50 -50 gender parity by 2030 as stipulated by the SDAC Protocol.

“It is disheartening that 25 Years after the Beijing Gender Equality Conference, we still have gender inequalities across sectors”, said President Lungu.

And President Lungu has urged the Judicial Complaints Commission to ensure that it works round the clock to ensure that complaints of misconduct against judicial officials are addressed urgently and fairly.

The President further urged the Commissioners to use their vast legal knowledge and experience to carry out independent inquiries in order to handle complaints of misconduct received by the commission against judges and judicial officers.

And speaking after being sworn in, Mr Silomba said achieving the 50-50 gender parity is attainable and pledged to ensure that Zambia attains the SADC 50-50 gender protocol.

Mr Silomba said he will ensure that the National Gender Policy is operational and implemented.

Chairperson of the Commission Mr Nyirenda pledged that the commissioners will undertake wide consultations in order to reduce complaints against judicial officials.

Vice President Inonge Wina, Chief Justice Irene Mambilima, her deputy Justice Michael Musonda, Minister of Gender Elizabeth Phiri, Secretary to Cabinet Simon Miti, State House Aides and senior government officials attended the swearing in ceremony.

