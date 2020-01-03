Mpulungu District Commissioner Dennis Sikazwe has appealed to fishermen in the district to observe the fish ban.

Speaking to ZANIS in an interview yesterday morning, Mr. Sikazwe said the exercise is aimed at allowing fish to breed in water bodies.

He explained that if the exercise is not observed the fish in Lake Tanganyika will deplete hence the need for fishermen to adhere to the ban.

He has since called on fishermen in the district to cooperate with authorities for the benefit of all stakeholders in the district and the country at large.

He further urged the fishermen to take all the necessary steps required, such as the registration of their boats to avoid being in conflict with authorities, once the breeding season comes to an end.

The Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock has effected a one-month fish ban on Lake Tanganyika and Lake Kariba which is running from 1st January to 31st January 2020

