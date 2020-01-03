Defending FAZ Super Division champions Zesco United on Friday added another high-profile import to their war chest with the confirmation that Zimbabwean midfielder Tafadzwa Rusike has joined them from Zanaco.

Rusike joins Zesco on a free transfer after a successful two seasons in Lusaka at seven-time league winners Zanaco.

“It is with great excitement that we announce the signing of Tafadzwa Rusike on a two-year contract. Rusike is a quality player whom we expect to add great value to ZESCO United Football Club,” Zesco CEO Richard Mulenga said.

Rusike is the second big arrival in Ndola at the defending FAZ Super Division champions barely 24 hours after DR Congo-born striker Chris Mugalu also joined the eight-time champions from Lusaka Dynamos on a two-year deal.

